Californium (CF) Price Reaches $0.0049

Californium (CURRENCY:CF) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Californium has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. Californium has a market cap of $12,085.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Californium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Californium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Californium Profile

Californium (CF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Californium’s total supply is 2,446,961 coins. Californium’s official Twitter account is @californiumcoin. Californium’s official website is www.californium.info.

Buying and Selling Californium

Californium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Californium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Californium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Californium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

