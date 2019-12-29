Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $95,398.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.01801431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00062016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,282,156,450 coins and its circulating supply is 2,236,346,068 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

