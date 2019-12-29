Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMBM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 22,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $6,796,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

