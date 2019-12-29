Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 210.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,538 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 490,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

