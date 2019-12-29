CanYaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $240.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDAX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

