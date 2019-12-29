Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,063,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,934 shares of company stock worth $1,346,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.