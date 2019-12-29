Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $898.53 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $898.53 million and $22.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Binance and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003056 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02459968 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Cryptopia, Indodax, Cryptohub, ABCC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Exmo, Gate.io, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.