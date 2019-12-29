Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.481 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

