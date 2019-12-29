Carebit (CARE) Market Capitalization Tops $21,243.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Carebit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Carebit has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carebit has a market capitalization of $21,243.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009840 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003054 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006507 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,570,837 coins and its circulating supply is 143,177,757 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

