Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

