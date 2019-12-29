Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

CJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$104.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$100.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.13. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$66.32 and a 52 week high of C$109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

