CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.85. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

