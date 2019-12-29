Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 18,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of CCL remained flat at $$51.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

