Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $2.89. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRI shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,179,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,110,000 after buying an additional 620,375 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Carter’s by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,023,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,788,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,032,000 after buying an additional 414,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.06. 320,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

