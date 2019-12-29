Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 36,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 112.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

