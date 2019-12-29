carVertical (CV) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $53,427.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

