Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.80. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. 172,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,670. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $179.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

