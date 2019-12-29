Caspian (CSP) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $162,059.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. In the last week, Caspian has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

