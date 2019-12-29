Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 239,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.