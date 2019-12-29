Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $71,383.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001103 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,234,807 coins and its circulating supply is 15,846,415 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

