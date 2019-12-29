Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock worth $7,661,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

