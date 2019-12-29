CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CBFV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 142.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.