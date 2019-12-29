Ccore (CCO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Ccore has a total market cap of $19,974.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 96% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

