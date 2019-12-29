CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $2,336.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

