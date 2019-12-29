Celer Network Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Celer Network has a market cap of $13.23 million and $4.89 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

