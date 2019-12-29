Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 916,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 975,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 676,951 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,631.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 1,098,516 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.