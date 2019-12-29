Centauri (CTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $108.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $40,390.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.06058225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035579 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.