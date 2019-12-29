Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 889,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CETV remained flat at $$4.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 326,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.85 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 17.97%.

CETV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 411,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

