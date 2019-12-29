Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

