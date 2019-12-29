Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Hits $103.52 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $103.52 million and $158,736.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00001312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

