Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ceragon Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT remained flat at $$2.06 during trading on Friday. 345,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,527. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

