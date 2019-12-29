Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $653.69 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and Coinbase. Chainlink has a market cap of $653.69 million and approximately $49.18 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Binance, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

