Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $659.64 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $659.64 million and $55.88 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Coinbase, Kyber Network, COSS, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Mercatox, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

