ChainX Market Cap Tops $4.79 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $457,694.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00020689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 3,115,000 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

