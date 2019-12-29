ChainX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $450,061.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. ChainX has a market cap of $4.77 million and $450,061.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00020519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last week, ChainX has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,122,200 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

