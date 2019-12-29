Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSBR. ValuEngine lowered Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ CSBR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.59 million, a P/E ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

