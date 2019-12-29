Change (CAG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $545.00

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Change has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $545.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Change has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Change token can currently be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Change was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Change’s official website is getchange.com. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank.

Change can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

