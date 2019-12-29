Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

CHAP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 4.01.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.