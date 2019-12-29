Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,845,000 after purchasing an additional 157,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 234,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $152.91.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

