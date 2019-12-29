ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Coinnest. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $217,687.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084778 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.16 or 1.00332909 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM, BigONE, EXX, LBank, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

