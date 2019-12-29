Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Market Cap Reaches $24,805.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and STEX. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $24,805.00 and $5.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 366,319,390 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

