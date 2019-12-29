Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CHMA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

CHMA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 211,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,277. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 33.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

