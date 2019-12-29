CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.37. 1,368,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

