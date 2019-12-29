Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 582,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNET opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chinanet Online has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.84.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

