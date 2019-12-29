Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

