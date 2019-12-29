Chronobank Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00021218 BTC on major exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $81,308.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

