Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116,600.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $116,600.00 and $250.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,788 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

