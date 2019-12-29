Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 52,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

