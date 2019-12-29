Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. 1,323,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,090,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548,900 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

