Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Short Interest Update

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CISN stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cision has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Get Cision alerts:

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts predict that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of Cision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,612,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 505,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cision by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cision by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cision by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,272,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 134,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,217,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.